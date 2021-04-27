Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.78-2.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6-13.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.53 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.22. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $76.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.