CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.
CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. CSX has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.56.
In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after buying an additional 2,810,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.