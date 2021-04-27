CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. CSX has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.56.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after buying an additional 2,810,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

