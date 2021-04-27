NorthWestern’s (NWE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Williams Capital

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Williams Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $67.24 on Friday. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $7,975,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

