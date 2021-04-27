iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 723.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 103,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 90,545 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.49 and a one year high of $70.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

