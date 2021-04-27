Nwam LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $7,502,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 127,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.90.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $559.21 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.78 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.58. The company has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a PE ratio of 158.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

