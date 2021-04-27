Newton One Investments LLC Purchases 3,803 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 13.7% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.