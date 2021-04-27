Bank OZK Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after buying an additional 112,559 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $264.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $153.72 and a fifty-two week high of $266.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

