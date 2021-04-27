Bank OZK Sells 49 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank OZK trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,333.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,157.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,898.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,232.20 and a 12-month high of $2,341.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

