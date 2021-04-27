Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 18,307 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,307 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $65,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.91.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.