Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%.

NYSE AIN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.01. 93,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

