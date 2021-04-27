First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Announces Earnings Results

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

FGBI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,856. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $170.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

FGBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

