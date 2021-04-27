Ciner Resources (CINR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

Shares of CINR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. 3,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,514. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.48. Ciner Resources has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

