Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 7,520 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.32% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

PMM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. 79,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,561. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

