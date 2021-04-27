Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.6% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

DIS opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.13. The company has a market capitalization of $334.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

