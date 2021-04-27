Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,865 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 441,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after buying an additional 83,063 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 422,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after buying an additional 41,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after buying an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,579. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.