Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,607,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1,507.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5,746.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter.

RHS stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,297. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.10.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

