Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 37 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK opened at $818.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $827.84. The stock has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $764.15 and a 200-day moving average of $711.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

