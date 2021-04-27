AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Sells 33,150 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 63.2% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $197,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $217.72. 34,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434,859. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $218.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

