VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Increased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.7% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,768,000 after acquiring an additional 43,577 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,998,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,062,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $251.36. 72,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,068. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $126.11 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.86 and its 200 day moving average is $228.50.

