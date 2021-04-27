Palmer Knight Co Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Palmer Knight Co increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up about 4.0% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 12.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 22.2% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Aptiv stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

