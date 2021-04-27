Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.
FTN opened at C$11.28 on Tuesday. Financial 15 Split has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$199.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.77.
Financial 15 Split Company Profile
