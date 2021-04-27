Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

FTN opened at C$11.28 on Tuesday. Financial 15 Split has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$199.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.77.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

