Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $428.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $336.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.86 and its 200 day moving average is $395.34. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $132.67 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,388 shares of company stock valued at $144,573,891 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

