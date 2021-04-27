Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.6% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $98.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $98.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $86.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

