Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Market Capitalization Tops $805,761.88

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $805,761.88 and $96,081.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00065097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00063422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.94 or 0.00780195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.29 or 0.07906426 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

