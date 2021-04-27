BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 618,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 4.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $19,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

SCHE opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

