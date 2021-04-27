Flashstake Price Up 51.6% Over Last Week (FLASH)

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. Flashstake has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $267,982.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flashstake has traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flashstake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00065097 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00079229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00063422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.94 or 0.00780195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Flashstake

Flashstake (FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Flashstake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flashstake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flashstake using one of the exchanges listed above.

