Linker Coin (LNC) Price Hits $0.0426 on Major Exchanges

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $5,395.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00065097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00063422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.94 or 0.00780195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.29 or 0.07906426 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

