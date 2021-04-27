Comparing Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Enstar Group alerts:

This table compares Enstar Group and Kingstone Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $2.57 billion 2.22 $938.09 million N/A N/A Kingstone Companies $145.56 million 0.63 -$5.97 million ($0.89) -9.58

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Enstar Group and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group N/A 22.97% 5.11% Kingstone Companies -0.47% -0.01% N/A

Volatility and Risk

Enstar Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enstar Group and Kingstone Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingstone Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of Enstar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Enstar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enstar Group beats Kingstone Companies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. The company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.