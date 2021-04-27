Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys 245 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

NVMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

NVMI stock opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average is $74.91. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $99.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

