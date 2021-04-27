$0.25 EPS Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Core-Mark posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of CORE stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.38. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,691. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Core-Mark news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at $16,780,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,769,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,823,000 after acquiring an additional 212,695 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,338,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 148,659 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 65,460 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

