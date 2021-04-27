Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $127.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $130.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.