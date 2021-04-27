Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

PNFP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,946. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.