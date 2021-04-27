ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $145.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ShockWave Medical traded as high as $163.99 and last traded at $161.25, with a volume of 113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.63.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $5,488,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,582,063.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $235,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,534.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,599,006. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. Analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.