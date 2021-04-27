$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.89. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on THG. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $136.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

