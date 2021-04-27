Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up about 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,439,000 after buying an additional 2,547,269 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $20,800,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.