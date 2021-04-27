Strs Ohio Has $140.20 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $140,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after buying an additional 2,460,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

WFC stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 274,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,370,910. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $44.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $184.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

