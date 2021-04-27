Strs Ohio Sells 22,566 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,566 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in McKesson were worth $113,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in McKesson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.10. 3,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $198.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

