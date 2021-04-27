BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in DexCom by 32.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 22.0% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $179,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.31, for a total value of $442,724.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,368,744. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $418.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.31. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.05, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

