Nwam LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 66,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in AbbVie by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $196.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.