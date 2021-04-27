Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.47. 4,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Zalando has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

