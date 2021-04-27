Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €24.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.65 ($32.52).

Shares of Uniper stock traded down €0.15 ($0.18) on Tuesday, hitting €30.22 ($35.55). 225,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a PE ratio of 27.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.15. Uniper has a 52 week low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 52 week high of €32.18 ($37.86).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

