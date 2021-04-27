BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.01 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $344.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

