Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 43.3% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,309.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,144.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,890.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,324.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,219.26.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

