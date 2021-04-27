Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $539,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,309.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,144.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,890.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,324.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,219.26.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

