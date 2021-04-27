Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +18-21% yr/yr to $8.30-8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.10 billion.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $5.26 on Tuesday, hitting $139.66. 7,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,185. Polaris has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 439.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.18.

In other news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

