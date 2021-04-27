Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +18-21% yr/yr to $8.30-8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.10 billion.
Shares of Polaris stock traded down $5.26 on Tuesday, hitting $139.66. 7,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,185. Polaris has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 439.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.61.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.18.
In other news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
Read More: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.