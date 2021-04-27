Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $414,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $286.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.71.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $335.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a one year low of $147.54 and a one year high of $359.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

