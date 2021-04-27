Bank of Hawaii Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.