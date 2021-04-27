S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $383.93 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $281.07 and a 1 year high of $389.43. The firm has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

