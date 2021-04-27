S&CO Inc. Buys New Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000.

Shares of FERG traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.72. 275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,191. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $131.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.88.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

