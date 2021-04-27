Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces Earnings Results

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Shares of DGICA opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $486.23 million and a PE ratio of 8.78. Donegal Group has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $16.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,342,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,588,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

